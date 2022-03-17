A year ago a man, Tunde Onakoya, took a little boy who always picked scraps from a slum in Ikorodu off the street

Months after he enrolled the kid in school, he was awarded a certificate of excellence for his mathematical brilliance

Nigerians were amazed at how the child's life completely transformed, saying it is a good example of how opportunities can change lives

Remember the kid whose emotional story of how he was saved from the street by Tunde Onakoya, the convener of Chess in the Slum, and enrolled in school went viral?

That same young boy has shown that all some people need in life is a helping hand and they would be successful. The kid was given an award for his mathematics prowess in school.

Many people celebrated the boy and his guardian online. Photo source: @Tunde_OD, @mrmadolka

From the slum to greatness

Posted by @mrmadolka, one of the officials of the chess initiative, he labelled the boy a mathematics genius.

Nigerians thronged the comment section to celebrate the boy and talk about how he turned out well in life.

See the post below:

Congratulations to him

At the time of writing this report, the post has got over 12,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@flawed_entity said:

"So this little kid that was roaming around picking scraps without any help is a math genius.. thank God you located him."

@Yhormite01 said:

"Talent is universally distributed opportunity isn't."

@HygienTecnician said:

"So the little kid that was roaming picking up scraps was a math genius... Life's so unfair!"

@charmingdimplee said:

"Wow! Congratulations to him, God bless you both."

@adelacuna001 said:

"Thank God for this, imagine the destiny that would have been wasted."

@Extranessa45 said:

"All some people lack are opportunities. This kid is a clear example. May he grow up to be great."

