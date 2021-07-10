A young man's dream which he paid a big price for has finally become a reality and people are rejoicing with him

Before Maduadichie Cyprian became a graduate, he worked many odd jobs so he can stay in school and take care of his needs

Posting photos of his signing-out day online, he admitted that he really suffered before he graduated

A young man, Maduadichie Cyprian, has looked back at all the hard times he has faced and he is grateful for his new win.

Sharing photos of his signing-out day on Facebook to celebrate his graduation, the man said that he always cried whenever his hard time photos came to sight.

The young man asked people not to envy him. Photo source: Maduadichie Cyprian

He worked hard for it

One of the snaps he shared showed him working as a labourer on a construction site. In another one, he could be seen processing palm oil at a factory just to make ends meet.

He asked his friends on Facebook not to envy but celebrate his success at completing his education with him.

Madu wrote:

"THE SUFFERING BOY HAS GRADUATED! Don't envy me, rejoice with me. Whenever I see these pictures, i cry because I know how I suffered to make it in school. Happy Graduation to me. Congratulations to Me, I and myself. Cyma is a Graduate."

Many celebrated him

As at the time of writing this report, his post has over 300 comments with hundreds of likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Franklin Okafor said:

"Congrats bro. The sky is ur starting point."

Ajekwu Eric Chukwuebuka said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Barnabas Ezeife said:

"Big congratulations brotherly."

Ruth Ukatu said:

"Congratulations 042. Greater heights. Thank God you didn't give up."

Gusy Chinaza said:

"Congratulations! Well deserved!"

Chijioke Kenneth Stephen said:

"I may not know you but... be rest assured... God is with you my brother... since you chose the slow but legal way to survive and train yourself... God will continue to protect and bless your hustle on a maximum level... big ups bro.. congrats..."

