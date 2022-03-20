A Nigerian dad with the Twitter handle @Amstel20111 was joyful when he reunited with his daughter after she left Ukraine

The man thanked God and all the agencies who made the reunion possible as he prayed for every parent on Twitter

Many people were happy to see the father 'backing' his daughter as they both laughed in a picture shared

A Nigerian father's joy knew no bounds as his daughter escaped war in Ukraine and came back to Nigeria.

The man in a tweet on Saturday, March 19, said he is grateful to God and the federal government who made it possible to see his daughter again.

The father was so happy about the reunion. Photo source: @Amstel20111, @_motun



Moment of joy

In great happiness, the man prayed that nobody will cry over their children in Jesus name. A photo he shared on Twitter showed him 'backing' his daughter.

See his full post below:

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 49,000 likes with hundreds of quoted replies.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@IamEkene_ said:

"Bruh, this man lives in a house with this type of ceiling and furniture but sends his daughter to Ukraine to study. Nigerian parents are indeed superheroes. You can't tell me nothing. He has probably denied himself every comfort for his kids. God bless you sir."

@H_mpeg said:

"So glad she and others are safe but we should stop thanking the Government for performing their duty . It’s one of the mistakes we make in this part of the world."

@BayoAdedosu said:

"God bless you and your family sir. It's glaring that you are raising champions. May you live long enough to enjoy the fruits of your labour......we are proud of your patriotic zeal."

@joachim_quadri said:

"The Nigerian government did extremely well. My 2 daughters came back and are home safe and happy. I slept for the first time in weeks."

Nigerian man escaped war in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Otumudia Dennis, was seeking help after he fled Ukraine to Hungary due to the ongoing Russian war on the country.

The man revealed on LinkedIn, that before he ran for his life, he was studying medicine in Ukraine. He noted that he would very much love to continue his education, saying he is looking for universities that can help people in his situation to further their studies.

Dennis who said he is a first class graduate of chemistry asked whoever could help him to reach out. He said:

“Please, I need help. I can continue my study in any of the Universities in Hungary, Germany Sweden or any other European countries, anything that can help me during this hard time.”

