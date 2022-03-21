A man has been seen in beautiful video jumping and celebrating the fact that he got his preferred course of study at Harvard University

The man identified as Tino Mkorombindo said on LinkedIn that he got his preferred area of specialisation which is Orthopaedic Surgery

The moment the result of what seemed to be a test was delivered to him, he jumped from his seat in wild celebration and the whole hall was distracted

It was an electrifying moment when Tino Mkorombindo was given the good news that he had been accepted to study a program and specialty of his choice at Harvard University.

Tino said he is going to be studying to become an Orthopaedic Surgeon and this got him very excited. He will spend the next 5 years as a medical resident in the school.

Tino Mkorombindo said Ortho Surgery at Harvard has been his dream. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Tino Mkorombindo

Source: UGC

Moment of joy

The news of his success was handed to him in a public place that looked like a lecture hall. The result of what seemed to be an earlier taken test was handed to him. His wild jubilation showed that he had made it to the program and specialty of his choice.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tino jumped up in wild joy, punching the air with so much energy and it was captured in a nice video. Sharing the success story on LinkedIn, Tino wrote:

"Words cannot begin to describe the feelings I have right now. I matched into my dream specialty at my dream program - I’m going to be a Harvard-trained Orthopaedic Surgeon!"

Social media users react

As soon as Tino shared his success story, many of his friends and well-wishers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on it. Here are a few of what they are saying:

'Tayo Orisadare said:

"Congratulations mate...your joy is infectious. I could literally feel your adrenaline in gushing through my veins. I wish you well!"

Antonio Mitchell commented:

"Education is power. He is stepping into the opportunity that is generational changing. Look what God can do."

Sheila Clement said:

"Outstanding!!! You are an inspiration for so many young men of color ( I’ve stopped referring to us as minorities ) everywhere."

Nigerian man gets a scholarship to study abroad

In a related development, Legit.ng had previously reported that a Nigerian man got a fully-funded scholarship to study abroad after overcoming many challenges.

The man identified as Isaac Ominyi Ogbogo is a first-class graduate of Benue State University, Makurdi.

Isaac said he found it hard growing up and going to school. He said he used to go to the farm every morning before going to school.

Source: Legit.ng