Nigerian Man Adopts Kid off Street, Shares Transformation Photo 1yr After, Puts Him in School
- A kind-hearted Nigerian man, Tunde Onakoya, has changed the life of a young boy for good and people praised him for it
- Almost a year after he adopted the child, he enrolled him in school, giving him a better opportunity to succeed in life
- Many Nigerians who reacted to his act of love prayed for Tunde; wishing him the very best in all he does
A young Nigerian man, Tunde Onakoya, and the convener of Chess in the Slum initiative has come online to narrate how he helped a young boy off the street.
Tunde said he met the boy when he was picking scrap from the floor in a slum in Ikorodu. The child has been living with him ever since.
Tunde changed his life
On Monday, January 10, the man shared a recent photo alongside his throwback snap to show that the boy has been enrolled in school.
His transformation photo has the boy wearing a shiny haircut with a big smile and a schoolbag.
Tunde also shared photos of the boy's former home. On the first day of the boy's school, the kind man sent a note to his teacher, describing how special the boy is.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:
@BumbaaBumbaa said:
"It's the eyes. There is a light there now. God bless you."
@___esther said:
"May you always be safe, God's protection always."
@danielpaakwesi said:
"@Tunde_OD, an angel got missing in Heaven only to be found in Nigeria. God bless you bro."
@MobbinNoThree6K said:
"The change in his face n happiness kn his eyes man, God bless you."
@HenryKnight_ said:
"God bless you man."
The same man put smiles on many's faces
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tunde in a new series of posts on social media narrated how he spread love.
In another story, he also spoke about how he engaged the service of a bus conductor as the chief security man to ensure calm throughout the period of the chess competition that was held.
The man named Femi did a fantastic job in that regard and social media users praised him when his photo surfaced online.
Source: Legit.ng