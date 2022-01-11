A kind-hearted Nigerian man, Tunde Onakoya, has changed the life of a young boy for good and people praised him for it

Almost a year after he adopted the child, he enrolled him in school, giving him a better opportunity to succeed in life

Many Nigerians who reacted to his act of love prayed for Tunde; wishing him the very best in all he does

A young Nigerian man, Tunde Onakoya, and the convener of Chess in the Slum initiative has come online to narrate how he helped a young boy off the street.

Tunde said he met the boy when he was picking scrap from the floor in a slum in Ikorodu. The child has been living with him ever since.

Many people showered praise on the young man for his act. Photo source: @Tunde_OD

Source: Twitter

Tunde changed his life

On Monday, January 10, the man shared a recent photo alongside his throwback snap to show that the boy has been enrolled in school.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His transformation photo has the boy wearing a shiny haircut with a big smile and a schoolbag.

Tunde also shared photos of the boy's former home. On the first day of the boy's school, the kind man sent a note to his teacher, describing how special the boy is.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

@BumbaaBumbaa said:

"It's the eyes. There is a light there now. God bless you."

@___esther said:

"May you always be safe, God's protection always."

@danielpaakwesi said:

"@Tunde_OD, an angel got missing in Heaven only to be found in Nigeria. God bless you bro."

@MobbinNoThree6K said:

"The change in his face n happiness kn his eyes man, God bless you."

@HenryKnight_ said:

"God bless you man."

The same man put smiles on many's faces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tunde in a new series of posts on social media narrated how he spread love.

In another story, he also spoke about how he engaged the service of a bus conductor as the chief security man to ensure calm throughout the period of the chess competition that was held.

The man named Femi did a fantastic job in that regard and social media users praised him when his photo surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng