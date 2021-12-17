A young Nigerian man, Abraham Airaodion, who returned the sum of 100,000 AED (N11,166,682.37) that someone mistakenly left in his taxi has been celebrated

The company that he works for in the foreign country celebrated him with a certificate that stated his honesty

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions as people argued over the rightness and wrongness of what he did

A young Nigerian man, Abraham Airaodion, has been honoured for his honesty after he returned 100,000 AED (N11,166,682.37) that a passenger forgot in his taxi.

Though it was not revealed when the incident happened, @instablog9ja reported that the man was honoured by the Sharjah Taxi Cooperator he works for on Monday, December 13.

The Nigerian was honoured for his honesty in returning a passenger's money.

Source: Instagram

Did they give him money reward?

Photos shared online showed the moment Abraham got his certificate. Another snap captured the certificate he was given with his name printed on it.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the news of what he did had many things to say. Some wanted to know if he was appreciated with some money too.

At the time of writing this report, his story has gathered over 4,000 comments and 49,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

officialomoborty said:

"God bless his beautiful heart… I’m super proud of him.. kudos."

queen_faithysia said:

"I’m proud of him. Money isn’t everything, integrity matters too."

babatojasioflagos said:

"Even if him no return am, if them go catch am them go still catch am Lol…So he did the best thing."

prexiouz said:

"Ok oo Good Samaritan when u get home eat the certificate."

samtech.ng said:

"Lol. He’s fully aware that he can be traced."

forlahbee said:

"Thanks for giving us a good name to some extent."

Man returns dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Olasupo Abideen, was celebrated for his honesty after he returned the sum of $2397 (N991,159.50) in August 2021.

According to the man in a Facebook post, the money was mistakenly paid into his account by a company he was working for.

He said what he did was a normal thing but our society has become so rotten that such an honest act is frowned at.

Source: Legit.ng