A young man has in an unusual way showed off his hustle as he made a video of collaged photos of his business

The clothes seller could be seen in his snap pushing a wheelbarrow of clothes with his NYSC uniform

Many people who saw his video prayed for him and said one day his hustle will pay off as he wants

A young man, Charles Ifeco, selling boxers with a wheelbarrow made a very wonderful video online as he motivated people.

In the short video, the young man made different collages showing his wares as if he was going to end it with a transformation picture of his present rich self.

The man quoted the bible and said he will make it one day. Photo source: @charlesifesco

God will do it for me

At the last slide of the video shared on Instagram, Charles came into the camera, asking people if they were actually waiting to see how he has made it in life.

The young man went ahead to tell people that he is still hustling and hoping that he makes it one day. He had a way of making his situation very comic.

The young man said he knows that just like God has promised to give His people an expected end, he will succeed.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400,000 views with more than 3,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

obaksolo said:

"That Transformation is closer then you think Bro. Insha Allah."

deyemitheactor said:

"One day me sef go do transformation video when I blow finish!"

mama_adannaya said:

"Our expectations shall not be cut short. We’re expecting your transformation picture. God go run am for you . Amen."

adeosho1 said:

"My brother, we'll all get there together by God's Grace."

odoh955 said:

"All this pictures go still be throwback, Adura a gba."

mentorc_1 said:

"God bless your soul brother we all shall get there some day never give up."

