A Nigerian man has broken his piggy bank and revealed the huge cash he has saved in it much to the admiration of many people

The man did not say when he started to drop money into the piggy bank, but a video showed him displaying several crumpled Naira notes

The video has attracted much attention online with many people saying only those who have money can save something for the future

Although he did not say when he started saving, a video showed the man counting his money in different denominations.

Although he did not say when he started saving, a video showed the man counting his money in different denominations.

The man displayed many crumpled Naira notes. Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija

You can only save when you have money

The man's efforts at keeping parts of his earnings for the future have attracted admiration on social media. Many appreciated him for his discipline.

Yet, many others who reacted insisted that one can only save if one has money. The video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmillnaija.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video has attracted arguments online. Here are a few of what people are saying:

@comedian_eddyranking reacted:

"After I save 1yr + I open my own one afternoon nah 2500 i see those People dey use juju for the box."

@omorewa_beautyempire commented:

"This guy no get girlfriend wey dey trouble am for money!! No women no problem."

@nba__savage_ said:

"This guy fit save Nigeria."

@mayorjnr_ said:

"Shebi na person wey see money go save for kolo."

@toviaogun reacted:

"He has done well, hope he won’t spend it on a girl oh."

@austin_mulla__ said:

"I see this kind of saving as a waste... It's just the money you were to use, u just postpone the time you'll use it... All the same bro."

