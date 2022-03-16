A young man has shown how much strength he really has as he pulled a Toyota truck with his hands

Many people who saw what he did were surprised as they kept hailing him all through the task in a viral video

Nigerians who reacted to his clip also lauded his effort as some jokingly said he has the capacity to shoulder a nation's problems

A corps member amazed many people at a Lagos orientation camp with his great show of strength in a viral video.

In a clip shared by @instablog9ja, the man pulled a Toyota truck with his bare hands and moved it as people kept screaming.

Nigerian man wowed many with his strength. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Man like biblical Samson

People close to him hyped and motivated him with money. After he was done with the herculean task, he ran to the stage with pride.

All his body was sweating from the effort he had exerted.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

"Make he con carry Nigeria problem for shoulder."

"Just one contact with Delilah, the entire strength will be gone."

"Let me shock you guys... he didn’t win and he wasn’t even among top 3... too bad."

"Samsoni alagbara, e chop belleful."

"When are we sending him to Ukraine? He looks fit and ready to work under pressure."

"2min na them dey exhibit physical strength like this."

Man moves tanker with his body

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a weight-pulling athlete dragging a truck with ropes strapped around his body went viral on both Instagram and Tik Tok.

In the clip, many people surrounded the man as some whipped out their phones to capture the moment. After some seconds of a great attempt, the man exerted much energy as he slowly put the truck in motion.

His type of activity, called vehicle pull, falls under what is known as the strongman sport of strength athletics. In such a sport, an athlete's strength is tested in many non-traditional ways according to Wikipedia.

