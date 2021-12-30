A man broke his piggy bank where he has been saving for the past one year to reveal massive N1000 notes

In a viral video, the man packed crumpled naira notes out as if he was bringing out pieces of papers

Nigerians were amazed by his determination to save that much as some said that they do not have such patience

A video showing a Nigerian man packing out crumpled notes of N1,000 to make a messy heap on the floor has stirred reactions.

In the clip, the man dug into a wooden box, conversing with someone behind the camera. He took the money out as if they were some trash.

People were amazed by the man's savings habit. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

A heap of cash

A caption layered over the video said:

"Try to dey save as little as u can..."

@gossipmilltv that posted the video said that the man saved the money for just one year. Nigerians were amazed by his dedication.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Many people praised him

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mr_hilla1 said:

"Me once i save for raining days na the next day rain dey start o."

adebukolakolapoo said:

"By God’s grace I go try this thing next year."

cleo_tripz said:

"Give me his contact make i gum body small."

1stgist said:

"Na who dey see money fit save o."

stanfix_photography said:

"E no fit pass 365k if na everyday e day put 1k."

gagayok11 said:

"This one na my man ooo. Baby bring the money over here."

