A man recently recorded himself fixing his uneven hairline in a video that has since gone viral on social media

In the video, the man is seen using a kinky weave-on designed for women, to patch up the spaces on his scalp

Several social media users have reacted to the video with some commending the man for his method

With many beauty and lifestyle hacks, it has become easier for people to do something about their insecurities.

A case in point is the video of a man that has gone viral as it captured how impressively he fixed his receding edges.

The video sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @asoebibella

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral clip, the man is seen showing a pack of kinky hair weave-on which he then proceeds to attach to his scanty edges.

The video carries viewers through the process of cutting and glueing the hair attachment after which he shows off the impeccable result.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video sparked mixed reactions online. While some complimented the style, others expressed that the video has caused them to have doubts about men's facial hairs.

Check out some comments below:

fabricstudiobyjay:

" nice one guy!!!!"

rahzeemah_creations:

"Now I'm doubting the beard ‍♀️"

chelsbabe14:

"Men have joined the artificial trend."

kendraa_sheph:

"I’m 10000% fine with this. Men deserve to be able to fix their insecurities too!!!"

officialjoyl:

"Now I dey suspect every hair on his face wether it’s the real deal."

countess_sandra:

"My trust issues just multiplied. Thank you agoodman, thank you."

isntitweirdhow:

"If you look like this after the extension I don’t mind. Put it on for me,boy!"

ibekwevictoria:

"I honestly don't mind, as long as it looks natural and he is comfortable yeah."

