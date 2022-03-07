Paballo Chauke landed in the UK for a new job proudly wearing his late mum's blouse to honour her

According to the scientist, his mum single-handedly raised three children on a domestic worker's pay and she is the reason for all his achievements

Paballo boasts a glowing CV with an MSc, Hons & Undergrad degrees from top institutions in the world, UCT (best in Africa) and Oxford, but never held a good job

His mum would have been proud to see him help to train scientists on genomic surveillance of malaria to combat antimicrobial resistance & eradicate the disease

When Paballo Chauke landed in the UK wearing his mum's blouse, he must have earned himself a few curious glances, but he was okay with it since it was for his dear mum.

Paballo Chauke upon entry in the UK. Photos: Paballo.

Source: Twitter

Getting his big break

The South African national was so ecstatic after finally getting his big break after years of waiting; a big, permanent job in the UK, but sadly his dear mum is not alive to see it.

Wearing the blouse was his only way of honouring her on this auspicious occasion.

"Just landed in London, UK to begin a permanent job where I’ll be helping to train scientists on genomic surveillance of malaria to combat Antimicrobial Resistance & eradicate the disease," said Paballo.

"I’m a ball of emotions but I’m mostly grateful & looking forward to the daunting challenge," he added.

Passed on due to Coronavirus

Paballo narrated that his mother passed on last year due to covid19 and he credits all his achievements to his mum Elsie Ndayeni Chauke.

"What a formidable woman—I am my mother's answered prayers. I’m reaping the rewards of her prayers in the afterlife. Deeply sad she’s not here to see it," said Paballo.

In addition to the blouse, the scientist was also wearing a screaming pair of shorts, as that was his mum's favourite colour.

"Everything in our house was red or had a red tinge to it, she even bought me a red leather jacket which friends used to tease me about. Mama, I hope you are proud of me and I thank you for being a strong ancestor and angel," he gushed.

Single-handedly raised three children

According to Paballo, his mum single-handedly raised three strong and intelligent children.

Elsie Ndayeni Chauke, a domestic worker by profession, taught herself English and Afrikaans so she could hustle for them.

"I get that spirit from her, we never give up," said Paballo excitedly.

Paballo will be collaborating with global scientists in the fight against malaria, especially those who reside in malaria-endemic countries.

"I’m excited to learn, teach, coordinate and facilitate and work with my team in whatever way to make a difference and contribution," he said.

Top institutions in the world

Prior to getting this new job, Paballo really suffered and at 32 years old, he had never held a permanent job despite a glowing CV that entails a MSc, Hons & Undergrad degrees from top institutions in the world, University of Capetown and Oxford

Paballo had also spent millions and incurred debt in the process, but his initial job only offered him KSh 30 k (N109,413.16) a month per month.

"My claim to fame was how I was poor, unemployed and exploited even with my degrees from top institutions in the world," he said.

God was watching

"I got called names and accused of being entitled for demanding my worth in the world, but all this time God was watching," he added.

Paballo now says he is glad he stayed strong when he lost his mum despite his world coming to a sudden halt when she died.

"I also almost died last year, and I had to ask God to show me if it’s all worth it because I was so tired of pain, losing and the rejections and shame, " narrated the happy scientist.

