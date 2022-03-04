Riky Rick's wife Bianca Naidoo has shared an emotional tribute to her late hubby and baby daddy who was one of Mzansi's most popular rapper

The Boss Zonke hitmaker took his own life on Wednesday last week after he lost his fight to depression and his decision shook the entire Mzansi

Speaking at his funeral on Tuesday, Bianca promised to continue Riky's legacy and thanked the late musician for also saving her life while he was still alive

Riky Rick's wife has promised to keep the late rapper's memory and light shining bright. Speaking at her hubby's funeral in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Bianca Naidoo thanked the Boss Zonke hitmaker for choosing her.

Bianca Naidoo has thanked late rapper Riky Rick for saving her life. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

In a touching tribute to the award-winning musician, she said she'll forever be grateful for "the gift of you".

"I promise to give our children all your love and mine, to keep your memory and your light shining bright."

Bianca, whose hubby took his own life last Wednesday, shared how Riky saved her life on countless times.

"He often said I was saving his life without realising he was saving mine too," she said in a video trending on Twitter which was filmed at the funeral.

She added the fashion-forward artist set her soul on fire.

"He always wanted me to figure out what I wanted to do for me, and to find that which set my soul on fire... little did he know, he was it."

Speaking at his brother-in-law's funeral, Dean Naidoo said he used to call him Rick-star. He shared that he observed the love that Riky and his sister Bianca shared. Shedding a tear, he added:

"He had a gift of always making you feel like a brand new person... Until we meet again my brother, I love you."

Peeps took to Twitter to show love to Bianca and say their final goodbyes to their fave Mzansi rapper.

@Thandoo_x said:

"Bianca is so strong for being able to stand and speak at your soulmate’s funeral."

@OraLoeto_17 commented:

"Listening to Bianca breaks me... I can’t even begin to imagine what she feels right now. An entire life partner bathong, someone you woke up next to each and everyday, how does one even adjust to such huge and unbearable change?"

@Z_P_M_ wrote:

"Bianca really did a beautiful send off for her hubby. No celebrities, No ministers just family and friends."

AKA shares tribute to Riky Rick

Riky Rick's death shocked South Africa. The award-winning rapper and father took his own life in the early hours of February 23.

The rapper's family confirmed his death in a statement to the press and social media. They also requested some privacy during this difficult moment.

Fans have been trying to come to terms with their fav's passing. Many blamed cyberbullying as the main cause of death.

Tributes for the Pick You Up rapper have been pouring in. Rapper AKA took to Instagram to pour his heart out in a lengthy post.

He spoke about how men in South Africa are fighting generational traumas with no one to share their burdens with.

