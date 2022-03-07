A 68-year-old Briton identified as Paul Bolton has launched a search for his Nigerian father and hopes to trace his ancestors to know how they lived

Paul was born in the UK in 1954 to a British woman who was around 19 years of age and a Nigerian student believed to be Yoruba

Paul said he was handed over to an orphanage in the UK three weeks after his birth as his mum's family didn't approve of the union

Many years after being born, a 68-year-old Briton, Paul Bolton woke up to the realisation that he needs to see his Nigerian dad and know about his roots.

In an interview with The Punch, the structural consultant resident in Surrey, England said he never met his dad as his mother handed him to an orphanage three weeks after he was born as pregnancy outside wedlock in 1953 was considered shameful within Catholic families.

His parents union wasn't approved

According to him, he was born in Leeds in 1954 to a Nigerian student who schooled in Hull University believed to be Femi Odiendie or Femi Odeiwde by name, while his mum is Denise Rosamund Mary Williams.

Paul said they had him out of wedlock when his mum was aged around 20 and that her British parents had objected to their union.

The Briton believes his dad is Yoruba and left after his studies after being allegedly denied the right to go back to Nigeria with his son.

His mum chose not to meet him face to face

Up till now, Paul has never met his mother as she chose not to see him.

"The last communication I had with her, albeit via a councillor from the Catholic Children’s society, was back in 1995, when I wrote to her.

"She elected not to meet me, which was very disappointing. She said that stage of her life needed to be kept buried. There has been no contact since. I do not know if she is still alive. If she is, she will be 88 years old,'' he said.

A kind family adopted him at the orphanage where he was taken to.

The story as shared by @punchnewspapers on Instagram stirred mixed reactions as many wondered why he stayed this long before launching the search to know his paternal roots.

Nigerians react

@_l4k3rz said:

"Unfortunately there are many cases like this still in UK right now…many of these kids in years to come will be doing the same thing this man is doing right now,searching for their Dad with limited information."

@jennasadaugo8414 opined:

"This is what I do tell some women you can't take a child away from his father forever he will definitely look for him some day no matter the relationship between you and the child when he's ready to search for his father he will put everything behind him and look for the man that produce him most especially a male child he must look for his father."

@beautie_inja remarked:

"A 68yr old man expects his father to be alive? He must have been de@d. What stopped him from searching for him much earlier? Like from his thirties at least."

@danielmclife thought:

"His father is probably late. He's 68 already. If the dad is alive he'd be probably over 90s or even dead. Your loss man. Stay with your mom. After 68 years na now you get sense."

