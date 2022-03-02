A young man conquered gravity as he flew into the sky with a jet suit in the presence of many who surrounded him

Before taking off, he wobbled a bit and seconds after, went straight above a river as he caused tidal waves on it

Many Instagram users were inspired by his feat as some asked why the gadget is not available for the public to buy

A man known as @cyrusdobre on Instagram has in a video first shared in October 2021 show how he flew in a jetpack.

He said he made history as he thanked the people at Jet Pack activation for training him to be able to operate the gadget.

Many wanted to know if he was not scared why he was flying. Photo source: @cyrusdore

The man said he has become one of the seven people to ever use the gadget. He gave God the glory for the feat.

As he was about to take off high in the air, a man seemed to be controlling giving him sign on the direction to go.

Watch his video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 37000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

brockcribbie said:

"There’s literally a guy standing there controlling it."

night.of.niluphel said:

"This reminds me of the 80s cartoons. Star sheriffs."

sphusiondesigns said:

"This is amazing, why don’t they have these for sale for general public or do they?"

justnqaba said:

"I wud probably fly just going to the backyard."

pepsybee said:

"Mi amorrrrrr, so proud of you!!! You can do anything if you put your mind into it!"

gangster.galaxy said:

"Wow so cool, can’t believe its real history, and not goona lie cyrus been a real inspiration to me a lot."

