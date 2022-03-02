A little girl's reaction to seeing her dad massage his wife's foot on a sofa has stirred hilarious reactions on the net

In the cute video, the girl suddenly rose up from the other end of the sofa where she lay and demanded her dad massaged her foot as well

Netizens found the girl's action hilarious with some likening her to a sidechick competing with the man's wife

A beautiful husband, wife and kid moment captured in a video has melted hearts on social media and got the ladies talking.

The sweet video reposted by @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram showed a man massaging his wife's foot on a sofa and their little daughter lying on the other side of the cushion chair.

The requested fro the same treatment given to her mum Photo Credit: Screengrabs from TikTok video by djluckymix1

All of a sudden, the little girl rose up and repeatedly called the attention of her father signaling him that she wants the same treatment given to her mum.

Without hesitation, her father obliged and used his right hand to massage his daughter's foot while also continuing the mum's own.

Satisfied that her demand have been met, the kid returned to her lying position on the sofa as she enjoyed the treatment.

Ladies weren't having the stunt the kid pulled

@agboola_dammy said:

"You’re packing out of my house that day. What rivalry is this? If I no open leg, you go show? Infact, you’re going to grandma’s house for a year."

@_emily_rosy wrote:

"I won't share my man with my daughter....she will definitely go stay with her grandparents."

@geoforra thought:

"Hanty pack ur load ur going to stay with your grandma, cause ion understand untop my man."

@iam_nickipearl stated:

"This is proof that women don’t make themselves behave the way they do, it’s inbuilt, that’s how God made us."

@amicableluxury opined:

"Imagine praying against a side chick and one is proudly living rent-free in your own house and even competing with you . Daughters especially the first ones are something else."

