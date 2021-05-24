- A Nigeria mother who sold yoghurt and tea in Lagos to support her family now has a joyful story to share

- Taking to Twitter, one of her children disclosed that he cried when telling the story of what their mother did to pay for their education

- Now in a bright future, the man works for PayStack as an Engineer while his sibling is with tech giant, Google

A Nigerian man with the handle @FasipeTobi has shared a very emotional story of how his mother made a big sacrifice to sponsor them in school.

In a post on Sunday, May 23, the young man said that he was really moved to tears while narrating how his mum sold hot tea and homemade yoghurt on Lagos street to fund her children's education.

As if that was not enough, the superwoman also used proceeds from the business to take care of her ailing husband who was blind.

The young man stated that their story is a motivational one as his younger brother now works with Google while he is under the employment of Paystack.

See his Twitter post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the tweet has gathered over 10,000 likes with hundreds of comments on Twitter.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ojanikoko said:

"Thank you mama. May God grant her llnp. How are you Tobi?"

@EtimbukIsip said:

"Very loyal woman, most feminist can't relate."

@le_Yochabelle said:

"God bless mothers. Mine spoiled my sister and I silly despite the fact that she was just a primary school teacher in a private school. God punish deadbeat fathers."

@Olumercy16 said:

"You will live long to eat the fruits of your labor ma."

@etiquettetippie said:

"She is a super mum. God will bless her mightily. She will show enjoy the fruit of her labour. She is a precious woman of God."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man brought a big smile to his mother's face after she complained about the issue she was having with paying rent.

In a Twitter post, the young man posed with his mom in front of a building, perhaps the one he just built for her.

While @SomtoSoocial called the achievement little wins, many disagreed, saying any house is a huge achievement.

