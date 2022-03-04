A video of a little girl dancing hard along with about three waiters in a restaurant has got many talking

In the lovely video, the girl suddenly broke into a dance and was surprisingly joined by the waiters who matched her energy every step of the way

Their group performance got the attention of customers who left their preoccupations to focus on the dancers

A little girl caused a stir at a restaurant as she broke into a dance while everyone was going about their respective businesses.

In the short clip shared by @_Copah_Jay on Twitter, three waiters joined the girl in dancing without hesitation.

She was joined by the waiters Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @_Copah_Jay

Source: Twitter

They copied the girl's moves initially before they showed off their respective dance moves.

The girl dazzled in her showcase as she vibed with intense energy.

They stunned customers

Customers couldn't help but serve as spectators to the dancers as they turned the place into a club.

The dancers occasionally took pauses, in rhythm with the song, quite to the admiration of the customers.

The waiters then rounded off their dance and returned to work amid cheers and applause from thrilled customers.

Watch the video attached in the tweet below:

Netizens react

@SerWanger stated:

"All of you calling those guys security men...make una stop! Those guys are door men. If gbege happen na them you go run to for security. Those guys are happy door men! Do you know as security men that's not in their job description to open doors. Nobody shout foul then 1/2."

@Royalpriest1_ remarked:

"The guys you are seeing here are not security men, they are servers and part of their job is to make you comfortable. Security is a sensitive issue, you don't want your security dancing for customers and entertaining customers. We need to understand these little things."

@akindasamayowa1 wrote:

"These are two different jobs, the waitress or Waiter can dance with their customers kids to make her happy but for a security personnel it's a no no."

@Re_bel___ opined:

Sorry door men not security men, you see them with gun? Or stick to protect you? Their work is to open door when they see a customer and smile so the customer smiles back and they’re doing it perfectly

@6ft7showman thought:

"Wait I don’t get!

"So because white people are doing it makes it professional? Since chicken republic didn’t tolerate such attitude they don’t know PR business? How ?"

