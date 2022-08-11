Nollywood actor, Stanley Nweze, got social media buzzing when his shared a thoughtful post about women and men

The thespian noted that extravangant exposure of assets by both genders are meant for a singular goal

And he declared that the result that comes out of it is always the wrong one, Nigerians have reacted differently to his statement

Popular Nollywood actor, Stanley Nweze shared a public warning on social media and fans are relating to it.

The actor took to his Instagram story channel and share a thought about what makes women and men the same.

Stanley Nweze sparks reactions after talking about guys and ladies. Credit: @stanley_nweze

Source: Instagram

Stanley noted that a lady showing off her body online and a guy flaunting his wealth are doing the same thing and they will get the same unwanted result.

According to him:

"A guy showing off money and achievements online is almost the same as a girl exposing her body online, you are both seeking attention and will always get the wrong one."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Stanley Nweze's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Stanley Nweze's post about men and women.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ozor_iyanga_iii:

"You are the one assuming that they are looking for a particular kind of attention. They may be getting exactly what they expect. Wrong and right are relative terms to each person."

T20luxury:

"Abi na. Every body dey display wetin den fit offer."

Official_slimscrilla:

"Immorality is very much different from insecurity and validation sir."

Rosythrone:

"He's right!! I see no reason if not looking for one girl or more attention."

Leeeymarrh:

"How does flaunting wealth and a lady exposing her body correlate ehnn … you guys always have a way to demean ladies."

Source: Legit.ng