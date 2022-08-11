A video of some building workers at a construction site has stirred massive reactions on social media

In the video, the bricklayers were spotted working so fast after turning their job into a competition

Social media users have penned down their thoughts regarding the video, with most people applauding the workers

A video of bricklayers at a construction site having fun while carrying out their jobs has gone viral online.

The video showed the workers carrying bags of cement and mixing it with gravel in a very fast manner.

The man who made the video was heard in the background giving the workers instructions which they followed as fast as they could.

Bricklayers at construction site Photo Credit: @krakstv

Social media users have reacted to the video with most people stating that they love their work pattern.

According to some commenters, the method will make them work faster and also put in their best since there's a reward for being the first to finish.

Nigerians react to video of bricklayers

Doesir_abel said:

“I be common person but my happiness o still be my own” perfect case study."

Yendishomebargains wrote:

"That man that staggered e too dey drink star lager beer ."

_mo4o0 stated:

"If I come to see my site and I see this lol I dey comot shoe join abeg ."

Favourdoyin commented:

"How did that wheelbarrow fall from your hand at the middle? Thank God I’m not your team mate…you for collect."

_boring_introvert reacted:

"Omo! This ain’t easyyy but looks fun❤️."

Mick_ao reacted:

"See how the skinny guy carried the cement ahead of the bigger guys. For those of you that think skinny guys have no strength I hope you learnt a thing or two."

Exclusivejoy10 added:

"Them don use them rush the work …..if we wan play game carry us go restaurant mk we do first to chop finish."

I_shamimiruddy said:

"The inspector gats to be a nice man if not."

Skin_supple reacted:

"Site work is stressful, draining, exciting and very dramatic. God bless and protect all the people on site."

Iamtayormania remarked:

"I like this game... just to boost moral imagine how many months they will be on that site without any form of recreation."

Pab_bernard stated:

"If them dey do this game everyday for your building site, before you know them don finish your house under a month ."

Watch the video below:

