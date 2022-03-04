A corps member identified as Obinna Gabriel has been celebrated on social media for spearheading advocacy that brought about change in a community

This is as Obinna shared how he arrived at Ayegbami community, Kwara for his NYSC and was moved to learn that their road is inaccessible as well as in a bad shape

He took it upon himself to get it fixed by writing to organizations and eventually got the attention of the community's representative in the House of Reps

Obinna Gabriel's name will surely be on the lips of the people of Ayegbami community in Kwara state for a long time.

The corps member inspired a change in the community by ensuring their dilapidated road was fixed.

He put smiles on the face of the community people Photo Credit: @GabrielObinna6

Source: Twitter

Obinna said it was the community's biggest challenge

Sharing the remarkable feat on Twitter, the young man said when he arrived at the community he learnt that the ruined road was their biggest challenge.

Obinna stated that he was also told erosion on the road had claimed the lives of two kids, closed businesses and affected other activities.

It was at that point he decided to take their pains as his NYSC project.

"Overwhelmed with compassion I swore I'd do something about it."

Obinna said he wrote to organizations, media houses and the commissioner of works of the locality.

His advocacy got to the ears of the community's representative at the House of Reps.

The reps member then included it in his constituency budget for 2021 after reaching out to Obinna.

Months later, the road now wears a new look, as seen in photos he shared.

Netizens hail him

@abiolamoe stated:

"God bless you Obinna. You have written your name in gold, not just in Ayegbami & Kwara State, but in the entire nation. The people of Ayegbami will always welcome you like a King each time you visit. I look forward to seeing you in a higher position where you'd impact more lives."

@SAINTDENIX wrote:

"If I am not mistaken, this is the core foundation why Nysc was created, to reconstruct, to reconcile and rebuild.. This should make a case for why Nysc should not be scraped ... An Igbo young man bonding with a local community and making a solid impact... Well done comrade."

@Will1726 said:

"I tried all I could during my Nysc in the east, the student were studying under the sun, LG chairman never helped, governor was going about eating onugbo and semo .

"Corpers contributed and built till lintel level and money finished."

@tolusantz opined:

"Great one, Gabriel. This is not easy. I respect you. I tried to build a library in the community I was posted to but it was really hard to make it happen. I wrote a lot proposals, spoke during community meetings on what I wanted to do but it didn't happen."

Source: Legit.ng