A young Nigerian man, Mark Oluwaseun, has used his service year to improve the welfare of a community in Adamawa state

Oluseun shared photos of his toilet project as it was commissioned by government officials and launched for use

Many Nigerians praised him for doing what is right and rebuilding a facility that has been neglected for long

A young corps member, Mark Oluwaseun, has gone online to reveal that he was able to renovate six toilets in Adamawa state.

Going on Facebook, the man said that it is his own way of contributing towards the eradication of open defecation in the state.

The young man said that he wants to put a stop to open defecation. Photo source: Mark Oluwaseun

Source: Facebook

His project was commissioned

Sharing photos of the project he carried out, Oluwaseun said that a representative of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) state coordinator was present.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Also in attendance to witness the event were the deputy vice-chancellor of Adamawa State University and other officials.

See his post below:

Messages of commendation

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered tens of reactions. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments below:

Tunde Yinkah Lawal

"That's awesome! Weldone."

Aghogho Udi said:

"Congratulations!!! Worthy of commendation."

Six Christiana said:

"So all these old men no fit builf toilet bfr? Shame."

Ayoola Adeleke Rss said:

"I'm proud of you, brother. Stay back there ooo...better days ahead."

George Anthony said:

"This is who we are. Greatness lives in us and it reflect everywhere we go. Never forget that. And always be the best version of ourselves and never in competition with anyone because what you have in you cannot be given to others. I'm proud of you Nephew."

Marvelous Azino said:

"Na man you be my guy. Nice one bro, keep it up."

Young lady renovates classrooms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Iheoma Sunday, used her one-year NYSC programme to make many smile.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, Iheoma said that she took it upon herself to raise awareness and source for funds to renovate classrooms in disuse.

She revealed that with the help of the project, students who could not continue their education because they lacked conducive environments to learn returned to their classes.

Source: Legit.ng