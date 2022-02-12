A Nigerian lady, Ahuozia, has blessed a roasted plantain seller more than she ever imagined as the woman got N500,000

The half a million naira contributed by her followers came days after she pranked the woman by telling her boli is not sweet

Many people who reacted to the video praised the lady's generosity in using her platform to bless others

A Nigerian roasted plantain seller has been more blessed days after she was surprised by a lady called Ahuozia on Instagram.

Recall that the lady pretended that the woman's boli was tasteless before coming back to give her wads of N500 notes. When the woman collected the money then, she broke down in tears.

The woman broke down in tears after she collected the money. Photo source: @iam.ahuoize

Source: Instagram

The trader cried again

In a video update, Ahuozia visited the woman again and made her even more emotional. She told her that her Instagram followers contributed the sum of N500,000 for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

When the woman heard it, she again broke down on the floor. She kept crying when she was handed the bunch of naira notes.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

_____katherine11 said:

"I knew you were going to come back with more, God bless you."

damola___a said:

"Ire (goodness) truly found her... welldone babe."

__slidescity1 said:

"Baby joy. See as you dey make me smile."

adelarinola07 said:

"She needs to be careful with the money cox not everyone is real."

bellacreams_makeovers said:

"God bless you sis, but I really hope she's safe with that amount of money in cash with considering the environment and all."

Man who returned dollars got rewarded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Olasupo Abideen, was celebrated for his honesty after he returned the sum of $2397 (N991,159.50) in August 2021.

According to the man in a Facebook post, the money was mistakenly paid into his account by a company he was working for.

He said what he did was a normal thing but our society has become so rotten that such an honest act is frowned at.

Source: Legit.ng