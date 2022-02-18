A Nigerian lady, Lynda Ireogbu, showed love to a woman and children she met in 2021 by setting her up in provisions business

Lynda revealed that the woman was going through tough times with her kids, and her only source of income was taken by hoodlums

As a way to celebrate Valentine's Day, the benefactor bought a container, loaded it with items and handed them to her

A kind Nigerian, Lynda Iroegbu, on Monday, February 14, revealed how she spent her Valentine's Day. She made a stranger she met in December 2021 smile.

Lynda revealed that the woman was a mother of five kids who was battling life challenges. Along the line, two of her kids died.

The lady said that she met the woman in 2021 struggling.

They are all yours now

The petty business she was running was taken away from her by thugs. To lessen her burden, the kind lady opened a makeshift shop for her.

Lynda revealed that both the container she bought for her and all the goods inside are the woman's property entirely.

She prayed:

"May extreme poverty forever be far from this lady and may God bless her business."

See her post below:

People pray for Lynda

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 300 comments with hundreds of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Stephanie Aggreyfynn said:

"May God bless your kind heart dear. Keep up the good work."

Deborah Mathew said:

"My God almighty bless and grant you all your heart desires, you are loved dear."

Betty Chinwe Omali said:

"You're blessed forever, lack is far from you Lyn. Madam,may your business so flourish that you will have so much to lend to the poor around you."

Chukwu Henrietta Echezona said:

"May God continue to bless you and provide for you. Love you."

Iwuji Moses Johnson said:

"God bless you dear, you are one in a million. Keep the good work going. The Lord will do your own work for you."

Lady blessed hawkers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Ahuoiza, again put big smiles on the faces of people on the street in a recent video shared on her Instagram account.

As a way to celebrate Valentine's Day on Monday, February 14, the lady drove around with bundles of naira notes in her car.

Ahuoiza gave them out each to surprised hawkers in traffic who could not believe such a strange blessing.

