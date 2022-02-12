A young Nigerian lady resident in Ghana, who earns a living from selling yam, has received GHc30,000 (N1,943,905.46)

Glory recounted her heart-rending struggle with homelessness after she quit her job as a house help in Ghana with SVTV Africa

SVTV Africa Foundation, run by SVTV Africa, donated the huge sum to her through DJ Nyaami

A Nigerian lady based in Ghana, only identified as Glory, has received GHc30,000 (N1,943,905.46) from SVTV Africa Foundation, a Ghana-based charity organisation run by SVTV Africa.

In an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami on January 13, Glory shared that she was invited to Ghana by a Nigerian pastor to work as a maid for GHc150 (₦10,000) monthly.

She, however, quit the job after two weeks of staying in the man's home due to the workload. Glory became homeless as she had to sleep on the streets of Accra after she became jobless.

Tears of Joy: Poor Female Fried Yam Seller who Became Homeless Receives GHc30K. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Sharing her plight

During the interview with DJ Nyaami, she provided her number for financial assistance. Kind-hearted people donated, and the support came to GHc30,000 (₦1,943,905.46).

Glory, who earns a living from selling yam, has decided to invest the money into her business.

After receiving the cash, she expressed gratitude for the amount while shedding tears of happiness.

Watch her video below:

