A less privileged Nigerian woman has received huge help from a non-governmental organisation known as Givers Supportive Foundation.

The foundation donated a huge sum of N200k to the woman to support her family in terms of food and other basic needs.

Three children but none can walk, hear or talk

The mother initially had four children but one, unfortunately, passed away, leaving her with three. However, non of the children can walk, talk or hear even though they are far above the ages when those skill sets are learned. Commenting, the GSF said on Instagram:

"One of the beneficiaries that receive foodstuffs and cash today, had 4 children and all the 4 kids are paralysed, they can't talk or walk having a symptoms of cerebral palsy. The second born is dead, she is now left with 3, the last born is clocking 2years. But they can't walk, move or hear."

"I have to visit the woman in her house to see myself and see how we can help her and the 3kids left. I can say they really need help and support. I was able to support them with some cash to get enough food stuffs and I promise to get back to them as quick as possible."

Social media users react

The story was later reshared by @mufasatundeednut, and it got considerable interest from members of the public. Some of the reactions go as follows:

@the.strawberryyy reacted:

"God bless the hands that give."

@potash_milan commented:

"Omg they were born with Cerebral Palsy. No one to advice her when she had the first child. It is well."

@hapiboi___dinero reacted:

"Politicians will still see this and then ignore."

