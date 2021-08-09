The popular young Nigerian barber, Adeyinka, said he became an apprentice for months to learn the craft

According to him, his parents were not rich enough to send him to a higher institution, so hed to look for a solution

To be able to perfect his craft, he learned how to make trendy designs through YouTube and Instagram videos

The young man, Adeyinka, who went viral days ago as photos of him giving Burna Boy a fine haircut has spoken to Legit.ng about his craft and recent success in an interview.

The brilliant barber said his journey in the profession started two years ago when he was seeking admission into the university and knew his parents were not financially buoyant to sponsor the education.

As a way out, he became an apprentice at a barbershop to learn the trade before his school would resume. With a passion to become better, the young man self-taught himself by watching tutorials on both YouTube and Instagram.

When asked why he moved out of Oyo state to Lagos as his craft became popular online, the young man replied that it was a response to the frequent calls he got from people who always wanted him in Lagos.

Adeyinka revealed that with the engagements photos of his barbing skill were getting on social media, his clients pool widened and he got access to some celebrities.

On how he was able to pull off giving Burna Boy a haircut, the hardworking Nigerian said the musician’s right-hand man, Manny, made it possible.

He devised a strategy to achieve that. He did not contact Burna Boy straight away. He messaged Manny, shared pictures of his work with him, and said he will like to cut his hair.

Adeyinka said:

“I sent him a dm weeks ago shared my works to his DM told him I’m a mobile barber on the island and available to cut his hair anytime. It’s not that easy reaching out to celebrities but I just had faith he was going to reply and he replied me few days after

Was so happy the day he replied my text because I know I’m a step away from cutting Odogwu’s hair if I can cut hair for King Manny.”

The young man said he never charged them at all as he was comfortable with whatever they would give him. He stated that working on Burna Boy’s was a big deal of visibility for him.

Stating that his charges are N10,000 upward per haircut, he said he wishes to one day open his barbershop, employ people to manage it, and continue his home delivery service.

