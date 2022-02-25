A kindhearted lady identified as Lavonda Wright Myers has put a smile on the face of a secondary schoolboy who treks long hours to work

After her first encounter with the 18-year-old boy named Jayden Sutton, Myers took it upon herself to get him a new car and made good with that vow

Speaking on what inspired her kind gesture, the businesswoman said his heart and determination made her cry

A young boy's hard work and positive approach to life have earned him a life-changing gesture from a stranger.

18-year-old secondary school student, Jayden Sutton who is from Cobb County, Georgia, US was surprised with a new whip by a kind woman who had given him a ride in her car.

Becauseofthemwecan reports that Jayden worked at a restaurant after school hours in a bid to raise money to fulfil his dream of getting a car.

Determined against all odds, the young lad would trek about 7 miles every day after closing from school by 3:30 pm to do his shift of 6-7 hours at the restaurant.

By the time he finished work and trekked back, Jayden would arrive home by 11:30 pm.

A date with destiny

On December 10, 2020, a lady identified as Lavonda Wright Myers was driving by when she saw the boy trekking in the rain.

The businesswoman offered him a ride and learnt about his touching story of how he trekked because of his inability to pay for Uber rides.

"Once I dropped him off to work, his heart and determination filled my eyes with tears.

"He said, 'Ma'am, I walk because I have to.'

"He was smiling in good spirits, and that's a child worth blessing,'' she told newsmen.

She immediately moved into action

From that point, the woman vowed to get him a car and shared his story online as well as set up a GoFudMe page for him.

Within days of setting the page, it received $6,635 (N.7 million) in donations.

She bargained with a car dealer to bring a Honda price from $7,800 (N3.2 million) to $7,000 (2.9 million) and added $635 of her own money to complete it.

Jayden was overwhelmed with joy and showered encomiums on Myers for the car gift.

In his words:

"I love her for it. I just want to thank you so much, you don't even understand how much.

"I knew that if I had to walk to work every day to get a car, that is what I was going to do. If you're doing something good or trying to reach a goal, keep doing it. You might get some help. That's what happened to me."

