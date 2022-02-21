A man's miraculous escape from a car crash has shocked many Nigerians on social media as they wonder how he came out of a squeezed car

The man named Mathew Ogunjobi shared his story of how he beat death by the whiskers after a car he was traveling in somersaulted 7 times

He said the incident happened along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, and even though the fuel tank was filled, nothing happened to him

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate his miraculous escape from death after a car he was traveling in somersaulted seven times.

The man identified as Mathew Ogunjobi said the incident happened along the popular Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mathew Ogunjobi said he didn't believe he came out of the squeezed car. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Mathew Ogunjobi

Car badly damaged

Ogunjobi shared his story on LinkedIn, saying even though the tank of the car was filled with fuel, nothing still happened to him. No one looking at the car and how it is squeezed will agree that Mathew came out of it alive. Narrating his story, he wrote:

"I don't believe that I Mathew Ogunjobi can still be alive after the vehicle somersaulted for 7 times with full tank of fuel on Lagos-Ibadan expressway but my God is a great God. I was shouting JESU! JESU! ! JESU!! And my JESUS safe me. It is a living God."

Friends, well-wishers thank God on his behalf

After he shared his story, his friends joined in thanking God for the safety granted him. Here are a few comments on the post:

Emmanuel Obiajunwa said:

"Thank God for your life and congrats on your survival! Person wey go live go live and the one wey go die go die, is destiny!"

Folake Folawewo reacted:

"I join the host of heaven to glorify God on your behalf for this breakthrough...Glory to God in the highest...Congratulations!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a young man and his family escaped death on a road accident that happened along the Gboko-Makurdi expressway in Benue state.

The man identified as Ashimom Timothy Msughter was the one behind the wheels of his Toyota Corolla car when the crash happened.

He was traveling alongside his wife and children.

