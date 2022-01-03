On December 31, 2021, a Nigerian man and his family survived a terrible car accident, coming out of the damaged car unhurt

Mr Ashimom Timothy Msughter was driving his family in his Toyota Corrola when the incident happened close to Makurdi, Benue State

The man posted pictures of his damaged car online to appreciate God that he and his family were still able to see the new year

A man, his wife and children are glad they are alive to see the new year 2022. Mr Ashimom Timothy Msughter alongside his wife, two children and niece survived a ghastly car accident just a few hours before the clock turned at midnight on December 31, 2021.

The incident happened near Makurdi, the Benue State capital and Mr Ashimom was in the driver's seat. They were on their way to the state capital to celebrate the new year, but they almost didn't make it. However, they came out of their badly damaged car unhurt.

Ashimom's family with his damaged car. Photo credit: Ashimom Timothy Msughter

Source: Facebook

Narrating the story on his Facebook wall, Mr Ashimom said:

"The devil failed again! Few hours to a new year and it could easily have been the end for me and my family, but God said no! I was driving, my wife was in the front seat, Kashan, Tertindi and my niece, Avadoo, were in the back seat. Just few kilometers to Makurdi to celebrate the new year. We came out unhurt."

Netizens react

Social media users took the comment section of the post to congratulate the man and his family for making out of the accident alive. Here are a few of what they are saying:

Theophilus Dewua:

"My brother nothing will happen to u & ur family. U will live to see ur children in Jesus' Name. Thank God for everything."

Umar Idris Suleiman:

"May God upgrade and protect your family and prosper you forever amen."

Onoto Onimisi:

"Thank God for saving you and the family. God will continue to preserve you all."

Adeyemi Olufemi Adediran:

"Glory be to God for the safety. May you and your family continue to be protected."

