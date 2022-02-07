I Became Tired of Failure, Says Man Who Wrote WAEC 7 Times as He Finishes University With First Class
- A Nigerian man who wrote WAEC 7 times before he passed has come online to share his interesting testimony
- The young man just finished university with a first-class degree but had to look back to the days when he recorded massive failures in his studies
- The story of the man identified as Oreofe Odagbodo has inspired many people online who agree that failure is not always final
Oreofe Odagbodo sat for the West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASCE) for a record 7 times before he could make the required grade to enroll for a university degree in Nigeria.
However, Oreofe shook that off and went ahead to make first class in the university. He studied Civil Engineering at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state and came out tops.
Sharing his testimony on LinkedIn, Oreofe wrote:
"I became tired of failure. I took seven separate SSCE exams before obtaining the required five credits for admission into the university but now a Ffrst class, Civil Engineering graduate."
How he turned around his studies
No one could have expected that someone who failed WAEC several times would come out with a first-class. But Oreofe said since he was tired of being backward in the class, he decided to work very hard. He continued his story:
"When I got to school, I sat down and thought about my life. I was tired of being in the back of the class, so I decided to be a serious Christian and an extra diligent student. To God's honor, I graduated from OOU's Civil Engineering Department as one of the best students of set 2019/2020, with a CGPA of 4.67. It became a reality because I dreamed it and took intentional steps to make it a reality."
Social media celebrate him
His story inspired my reactions. Some of them are captured below:
Johnson Aina commented:
"Congratulations Oreofe Odagbodo. Determination and diligence are part of what saw you emerge as the best student in your class with a first-class."
Peace Utah wrote:
"Inspiring, we only need to become tired of our current results to become intentional about the change we seek."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that a young lady finished top of her class at the University of Lagos, UNILAG.
Oluwapelumi Oluyide who studied Business Administration said she almost gave up her ambition to finish with a first-class but had to put more effort.
According to Oluwapelumi, it took her a total of 5 years to finish a 4-year course due to the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted academic activities across the globe.
