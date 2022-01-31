A young Nigerian lady has written her name in gold at the University of Lagos with her history-rewriting academic feats

Oluwaseyi Adewumi who recently graduated from the prestigious institution finished with a first-class, breaking a 59-year-old record in the process

The brilliant lady revealed that she also bagged 11 scholarships and awards as well as got a US job

If the words high flyer were a person, it would be Oluwaseyi Adewumi. The Nigerian lady made history at the University of Lagos where she recently finished from in grand style.

In a LinkedIn post celebrating her academic milestone, the young lady announced that she broke a 59-year-old record at the institution after finishing with a 4.84 CGPA.

She graduated with a first-class Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Oluwaseyi Adewumi

This is as she became the first female student to finish as the best graduating student in civil and environmental engineering and overall best female student in the entire faculty of engineering.

She highlighted her successes at school

In highlighting her achievements in school, Oluwaseyi stated that she earned 11 scholarships and awards.

The lady who had led her faculty and department to national competition glories, added that she got a job with Boston Consulting Group, US.

She appreciated God for seeing her through the 6-year undergraduate program.

Nigerians celebrate the brilliant lady

Oreoluwa Balogun opined:

"Congratulations Seyi. I’m so proud of you."

Adedigba Kehinde Adewumi remarked:

"Congratulations,This is really amazing. More records to break!!"

Oluwafemi Michael Taiwo wrote:

"Very proud of this MT Scholar! Way to go. There’s more records to break, more glass ceilings to shatter."

Taiwo Adebiyi stated:

"Well deserved Champ. You are truly one of the best brains I have ever worked with . Best wishes always."

