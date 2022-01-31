A kind man, Dayo, was rewarded for his commitment after revealing he lost his job when he volunteered to help a chess programme

The organiser of the programme, Tunde Onakoya, bought him a mini-bus worth N1.5m so he can earn a living

Many Nigerians who reacted to the post on Twitter could not stop praying for Tunde for bringing smiles to Dayo's face

A kind Nigerian man, Dayo, volunteered for days to help Chess in Slum initiative when they were having a programme for the homeless under the Oshodi bridge.

During those days, Dayo stopped working because he was passionate about helping people. Due to the fact that he was absent from work, his boss sacked him and he lost his job as a bus conductor.

The man was really happy when he got the bus. Photo source: @Tunde_OD

His help came

As a way to reward him, the initiative headed by Tunde Onakoya crowd-funded and bought him his own mini-bus.

Videos shared on Twitter showed some wild jubilation as his friends celebrated him. Dayo could not believe he will eventually be his own boss.

Different photos have him posing with the vehicle. The bus according to Tunde was bought for the sum of N1.5 million.

See the post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has generated over 24,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Walepeta said:

"Tunde, you are doing really great. I love seeing your tweets."

@I_am_Eazi said:

"Omg..... i never knew i can be this emotional by this time, this is just so emotional for me to form hard guy. Boss i pray God bless the good work of your hands as you are trying to change this peoples life. we need people like you in the top."

@bugzybunnie said:

"This is how we change the world. Really impressive."

@dirgee__ said:

"This bros keeps outdoing himself."

@yourhamperplug said:

"Thank you so much, this is the rare kind of Love we don’t often speak about. God said I should tell you He’s proud of you and he’ll Give you His grace for each Day."

