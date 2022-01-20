A first-class graduate of the University of Lagos has said he almost gave up his ambition of graduating tops from his class because of challenges

Oluwapelumi Oluyide who studied Business Administration said he spent a total of 5 years in the school instead of 4 due to the pandemic

As soon as the University of Lagos finished its recent convocation, Oluyide took to social media to share the story of how he made a CPGA of 4.57/5.00

A Nigerian graduate who made first-class at the University of Lagos has said he almost gave up the ambition of becoming a grade A student. Oluwapelumi Oluyide said he faced initial challenges when he started in the school and wanted to make a first-class.

Prior to his success story, Oluwapelumi said he was putting so much effort into his studies at the school but still recorded marks that wouldn't really give him a first-class.

Oluwapelumi Oluyide said he almost gave up his ambition. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Oluwapelumi Oluyide

Source: UGC

He wrote on LinkedIn where he told his story:

"Yesterday on the 19th of January 2022, I graduated from the University of Lagos with a first class degree in Business Administration. This really thrilling and exciting Academic Journey started 2016 and I spent 5 years in the university for a 4-year course as a result of the pandemic."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The pandemic gave me time to restrategize

Going further, Oluwapelumi said the period he stayed at home during the COVID-19 Pandemic was well utilized. He said he used the period to go back to the drawing board. His words:

"Prior to the pandemic, I almost gave up because I was putting a lot of effort and I still fell below 4.5. However, the pandemic gave me a chance to restrategize and eventually through the help of God and Hard Work I was able to pull through."

Messages of congratulations

When Oluwapelumi shared his success story on LinkedIn, many of his friends and followers congratulated him on his feat. A comment by Sunday Daramola, congratulated him, saying it is the beginning of many more goodies to come:

"Congratulations!!! Surely it's the beginning of many awesome milestones for you."

Blessing Emmanuel also wrote in the comment section:

"Congratulations my Friend…Cheers to greater achievements"

Oreoluwa Oluwaserantimi asked him to keep the light on:

"Congratulations boss! Keep winning."

Nigerian bags first-class breaks 41-year-old record in Rivers State

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that another Nigerian bagged a first-class from the Rivers State University Port Harcourt.

The student named Otoko Steven Edwards also broke a record that was 41 years old. According to the story, since the establishment of the department of mathematics in the school, no one has graduated with a first-class.

Otoko's feat attracted so much praise for him because he made a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

Source: Legit.ng