Social media users are reacting hilariously to a photo shared online by a London resident who says the city is a huge scam

According to the man, he saw a one-room apartment in London and the room has its kitchen tucked inside the wardrobe

After seeing the photo of the room, some Nigerians who reacted said rooms in Lekki, Lagos state look better than the one seen in London

There are better rooms and apartments in Lekki, Lagos state, some Nigerians insist after seeing a photo of a one-room apartment in London. But others say landlords in Lagos learn from their counterparts in London in terms of small rooms that are costly.

A photo shared on Twitter by one resident of London captures what some rooms in the city look like. The photo shared by the man shows that there is a kitchen in a wardrobe, which to some Nigerians, is quite unusual.

The room has a kitchen close to the bed and inside a wardrobe. Photo credit: @davidfatunmbi and @AdamPugh

Sharing the photos, @AdamPugh wrote:

"I've just seen a room in a houseshare with a kitchen in a wardrobe for the same price as a 2 bedroom house outside of London. London is a scam."

The apartments are expensive, N220k per month

Replying to the tweet, another man shared a similar photo of another apartment that he saw in North London. Sharing his own photo, @davidfatunmbi wrote:

"This apartment is in Kensington, a posh part of London, (£390 monthly). The kitchen is centimeters from the bed. Note the micro kitchen and how close the hot plate is to the kitchen sink. Could water accidentally splash on the hot plate? Is there a risk of el0ctrocution or fire?"

See both tweet and reply below:

Nigerians react, compare London to Lekki, Lagos apartments

Nigerians who saw the two apartments in London could not help but compare them to the ones in Lagos state, Nigeria. Some of the reactions are captured below:

@Edward_Onoriede wrote:

"I first thought this house was located in Lekki, Lagos Nigeria until I read the tweet again. I now see where Lagos house developers get their lectures from."

@scarce_moon said:

"Is this one UK London or Lekki Osapa London? I don see who Lagos better pass."

@ObasiFoundation commented:

"Respectable comrade you dey see wetin I dey see? Lagos Shylock landlords mustn't see this o."

