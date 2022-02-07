Nigerians React to Mud House Renting for N650k per Day, It Has Indoor Luxurious Swimming Pool & 4 Bedrooms
- A young man has shown a luxurious mud house whose rent goes for N650,000 per day in Nigeria
- The building has an indoor swimming pool and four bedrooms which can house four couples on a vacation
- Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that they would never spend such a fortune to live in a mud structure
A Nigerian real estate video content creator, Steven Ndukwu, has made a video of a luxurious mud house that goes for N650,000 per day.
On the outside, the building has a typical hut-house look with a thatched roof. The inside is where the real luxury is as it has a private swimming pool.
It can house four couples
Showing the interior of the house, Steven revealed that the place has an indoor gym, a lounge, and a dining section.
That is not all, the house has four master bedrooms decorated with African prints. He revealed the building can house 8 people or four couples at the same time.
As at the time of writing this report, the video gathered thousands of reactions when it was reshared by @gossipmilltv.
Below are some of them:
_ekundharyor said:
"Wo lemme laugh in insufficient Funds."
jeffjeychris said:
"650k for mud house wey fine for inside ......... NO."
brownsonsani said:
"Omo make they carry their indoor luxury house getat."
stonahcartel said:
"Come my village make I show you the real mud house, una wan start oppression with mud house again."
leadem4ever said:
"I am not their target customer so make I close mouth."
damien_richiie_xxix said:
"Why? Why I go pay 650k for a day .. make person no fit take selfie for outsider gate."
real_michealforever asked:
"650k a day how much for land?"
dammy___dc said:
"How much is 1 bedroom apartment for Lekki?"
