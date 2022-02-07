A young man has shown a luxurious mud house whose rent goes for N650,000 per day in Nigeria

The building has an indoor swimming pool and four bedrooms which can house four couples on a vacation

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that they would never spend such a fortune to live in a mud structure

A Nigerian real estate video content creator, Steven Ndukwu, has made a video of a luxurious mud house that goes for N650,000 per day.

On the outside, the building has a typical hut-house look with a thatched roof. The inside is where the real luxury is as it has a private swimming pool.

Many Nigerians said that the house rent is expensive. Photo source: @stevenndukwu

It can house four couples

Showing the interior of the house, Steven revealed that the place has an indoor gym, a lounge, and a dining section.

That is not all, the house has four master bedrooms decorated with African prints. He revealed the building can house 8 people or four couples at the same time.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video gathered thousands of reactions when it was reshared by @gossipmilltv.

Below are some of them:

_ekundharyor said:

"Wo lemme laugh in insufficient Funds."

jeffjeychris said:

"650k for mud house wey fine for inside ......... NO."

brownsonsani said:

"Omo make they carry their indoor luxury house getat."

stonahcartel said:

"Come my village make I show you the real mud house, una wan start oppression with mud house again."

leadem4ever said:

"I am not their target customer so make I close mouth."

damien_richiie_xxix said:

"Why? Why I go pay 650k for a day .. make person no fit take selfie for outsider gate."

real_michealforever asked:

"650k a day how much for land?"

dammy___dc said:

"How much is 1 bedroom apartment for Lekki?"

Source: Legit.ng