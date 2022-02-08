Popular Nigerian designer, Tolu Bally, recently had her 2021 ankara style replicated by a beautiful fashionista

Fashion blogger, @asoebibella, took to Instagram to share a photo collage of the original design and the recreation

Several internet users have reacted to the post with many applauding the lady for her near-perfect attempt

Dress recreations sometimes end in tears and other times, it ends with a happy client and the latter seems to be the case here.

In 2021, celebrity designer, Tolu Bally, turned up for media personality, Stephanie Coker's owambe event rocking a brown ankara ensemble.

The dress recreation has been applauded online. Photo credit: @mirah.ng, @tolubally

Well, it appears the style was well-loved by fashion lovers so much that one lady had a clothing brand, Mirah.ng, replicate the look for her.

See photos below:

Reactions

It turns out that the style replication was beautifully executed and made several internet users impressed.

Check out some comments below:

_debbie_will_:

"I'd rate it a 10❤️"

desireefabrics:

"Almost perfect."

halexisfabrics:

"They both looked lovely..they have different body structures so..that makes the difference."

topsenroy_realty:

"Body types are different. They both look beautiful."

fidelis_anna:

"They are both beautiful. Each dress fit the body type of the ladies."

