A disturbed woman's remarkable transformation from removing all her teeth to having perfect dentition has warmed hearts on social media

The video narrating the woman's story had started with her weeping over how she erroneously got all her teeth removed

Without any teeth, she couldn't chew on food particles and lost significant weight forcing her to put on many clothes to cover up until a dentist came to her rescue

In a bid to punish herself over the self-chosen belief of causing her brother's death, a woman resorted to taking hard drugs which badly damaged her teeth.

According to her, it all started one time she kept her brother who had cancer company in bed only to find out he had died 15 minutes into them spending time together.

She was wrongly advised Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Inspire

In a touching video shared by Inspire, the lady stated that she went into a dark place, hung out with bad kids and did all sorts of nasty things before eventually coming back to her senses.

A medic erroneously recommended that her damaged teeth were beyond redemption and had to be taken out.

She couldn't eat

The unidentified lady explained that she had to resort to taking only liquid food she called 'ensures' in the place of food but this couldn't make up for solid meals as she lost weight rapidly.

The weight loss meant she put on several clothes at a time to look well-fed and alright.

She would later discover that her teeth could have been fixed if she had been guided rightly.

The heartwarming video wraps up with a dentist giving her a new set of teeth much to the lady's surprise.

Social media reacts

Michelle Laroche said:

"I'm glad this young lady finally got the strength and support she needed to move on with her life. Her face was totally different after receiving her new teeth. We all do silly or regretful things growing up but usually there are family and good friends to help us muddle through. Seems like she had nobody. I wish her all the best."

Robin Trentham wrote:

"Looks amazing he did a great job and so glad she’s happy now.a lot of people.

"Need dental care and it’s so so expensive and they just can’t afford it . Glad some people get to smile again."

Judi Leigh remarked:

"You don't have to cover yr face when smiling now. You look amazing, take care of yourself and hold yr head high. I wish there were affordable..dentist like that here."

Yvette Frans opined:

"That’s so wonderful that someone helped her.

"Unfortunately this sort of thing happens to much because not everyone can afford the expense of getting this dental work done."

