Internet users were in stitches over the funny tantrum a little Nigerian girl pulled at home in anger

After being punished by her mother for an offence she committed, the kid picked up her bag and exited the house

Some people recalled how they made a similar move like the kid when they were younger and shared their stories

A little girl did not take lightly that her mother punished her and took immediate action that amused people.

The kid picked up her school bag and left the house in anger.

Taking to TikTok, her mother shared the incident and laughed at her daughter for pulling such a tantrum.

According to @bellapere8, she punished the girl for committing a crime and the kid decided to leave home.

She recorded the moment the girl walked out the door and kept stealing glances as if expecting to be called back.

Another little girl went viral online after she made a similar move.

Watch the video below:

Netizens found the kid's action hilarious

maryemmanuel162 said:

"She's going to Lagos before you know it she don make am that's Nigeria movie."

maggibills said:

"I did this wen I was little my own I go sit down for one of our neighbor house I no no wen I sleep off I wake see myself for house."

Lovi_na said:

"I pack go meet my aunty nah so so Eba dem dey cook nah so I pack after two days go back to my house with shame."

Canadian_emmanuel said:

"She will now move to Lagos and become a billionaire in 6 months and come back to the village and surprise you."

Dia said:

"I did this was I was 9 my mum gave me transport. I left and came back in the night nobody send me."

Anaele Edwina said:

"The way she keeps on looking back like this woman no go beg me."

GOD OF VAWULENCE said:

"Stop hurting the kid please I beg you bring her back home I really love hershe's calm and very respectful."

