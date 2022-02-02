A very kind man has opened a food bank in Osun state from where he plans to be distributing food to the needy

The man known as Oluwaseun Basil Alabi (OBA) threw the doors of the food bank open to the most vulnerable people in the state

People most favoured by the man's kind gesture are people living with disabilities who came in large numbers to receive food packs

A food bank for the needy and vulnerable members of the public has been opened in Osun state. The man's kind gesture has attracted applause from numerous members of the public who see the man's action as rare.

According to comments obtained by Legit.ng, the food bank was opened by a private individual identified as Oluwaseun Basil Alabi (OBA). Alabi's generosity is anchored by his NGO known as Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation (O.P.F).

Pastor Alabi hailed for his selflessness.

Source: Original

The official opening of the food bank was done on the 26th of January and it was attended by the deputy governor of Osun state, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, as well as the wife of the governor, Kafayat Oyetola.

Disabled persons urged to acquire skills

The state chairman of the Joint Association of People with Disabilities, (JONAPWD), Comrade Onitiju praised Alabi for his selflessness and total commitment to helping those in need. He urged members of his association to take advantage of the numerous skills acquisition opportunities offered by the OPF to learn trades that will help them in life.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On his part, Alabi thanked those who came to grace the occasion. He also asked those living with disabilities to give their phone numbers and contact addresses to enable his foundation to deliver food to them subsequently.

Man distributes food to the poor from his food bank

Meanwhile legit.ng previously reported about the kindness and generous nature of Basil Alabi who distributed food to the public during the 2021 festive period.

In the event held during the yuletide period, the man of God said his greatest aspiration was to provide food and social support for the most vulnerable members of society.

Alabi also said his help will go beyond giving food to the needy, but will also include providing healthcare and skill acquisitions.

Source: Legit.ng