MrBeast tops the 2026 list of highest-earning content creators with estimated annual earnings of $300 million, according to Forbes

The top 10 creators earn their money through social media, entertainment, brand deals, products, podcasts, and investments

Their success shows that online fame can grow into profitable businesses across different industries

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The creator economy is evolving into a multibillion-dollar industry, with digital stars turning online popularity into lucrative businesses.

According to figures from Forbes, MrBeast leads the 2026 ranking of highest-paid content creators with estimated annual earnings of $300 million.

Forbes Names Top 10 Highest-Paid Content Creators in 2026: MrBeast Leads With $300 Million

Source: UGC

The list reflects how creators are diversifying into consumer goods, entertainment, education, podcasting and investments.

1. MrBeast - $300 Million

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, tops the ranking with estimated gross annual earnings of $300 million and a reported 873 million followers across platforms.

Famous for extravagant challenges and massive giveaways, he has expanded into businesses including Feastables, Lunchly, Viewstats and Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Dhar Mann - $65 Million

Filmmaker Dhar Mann reportedly earns $65 million, with around 171 million followers. His scripted videos explore morality, relationships and social issues, attracting international audiences through translations and multi-platform distribution.

His production operations and entertainment partnerships have helped turn short-form storytelling into a scalable business.

3. Steven Bartlett - $52 Million

Entrepreneur and podcast host Steven Bartlett reportedly generates $52 million, supported by an audience of approximately 38.7 million followers.

His podcast, The Diary of a CEO, features discussions on business, health and personal growth. His wider interests in media, entrepreneurship and investment further strengthen his commercial portfolio.

4. Markiplier - $38 Million

Gaming personality Mark Fischbach, known as Markiplier, reportedly earns $38 million and has around 76.8 million followers. After gaining popularity through gaming videos and comedy, he expanded into filmmaking, podcasts and merchandise, using his established audience to pursue opportunities beyond online content.

5. Rhett & Link - $37 Million

Comedy duo Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal reportedly earn $37 million, with a combined following of approximately 45.6 million. Their show, Good Mythical Morning, features food experiments, games and unconventional challenges.

Books, merchandise and related media projects have helped sustain their long-running entertainment business.

6. Codie Sanchez - $31 Million

Investor and entrepreneur Codie Sanchez reportedly earns $31 million with approximately 10 million followers. She focuses on investing, entrepreneurship and buying small businesses, particularly in traditional industries.

Her success highlights how specialised audiences can generate substantial income through education, investments and business ventures without requiring massive followings.

7. IShowSpeed - $30 Million

Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, reportedly earns $30 million and has around 184 million followers. His energetic livestreams, gaming content, football coverage and international travels have attracted a global audience. Brand deals and public appearances provide additional income beyond video advertising.

8. Mark Rober - $30 Million

Former NASA engineer Mark Rober reportedly earns $30 million, reaching approximately 90.7 million followers. His science experiments and engineering videos make complex concepts entertaining and accessible.

Through CrunchLabs, he also offers hands-on science and engineering products, combining education with commercial opportunities.

9. Druski - $20 Million

Comedian Druski reportedly earns $20 million and has approximately 38.5 million followers. His viral sketches and distinctive characters have built a strong online presence, opening opportunities in mainstream entertainment, brand partnerships and other commercial ventures.

10. Charli D’Amelio - $18 Million

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio completes the ranking with reported earnings of $18 million and around 209.8 million followers.

After rising to fame through dance videos, she expanded into fashion, television, brand endorsements and other entertainment projects, turning viral popularity into a broader commercial career.

Comedian Sirbalo reveals his highest earnings

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported about Nigerian comedian Sirbalo’s claim that a Facebook video with 2.1 billion views earned him more than $4 million.

His account of Facebook’s former payouts has divided online audiences, with some questioning the figures and others citing similar creator earnings.

Source: Legit.ng