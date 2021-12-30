In the spirit of love and unquantifiable kindness, a Nigerian man Oluwaseun Basil Alabi has opened an aid distribution centre for the poor masses

The pastor and founder of the Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation (OPF) also established a food bank where the aged, widows and vulnerable can get free access to food

Alabi said his foundation will also provide education support, free health service and advocacy against gender-based violence and child abuse

A Nigerian pastor, Oluwaseun Basil Alabi (OBA), has launched a food bank for the poor, widows and vulnerable people in the Ikire community, Irewole local government area of Osun state.

The food bank and aid distribution centre was unveiled on Monday, December 27, at the office building of the Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation (OPF) located along Ikire-Apomu road behind the Osun State Licensing office.

The event was graced by the crème de la crème of the society including the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Olubunmi Etteh, deputy governor of Osun state, Benedict Alabi, pastors, monarchs and council of Ulama.

Pastor Oluwaseun Basil Alabi is giving back to the Ikire-Apomu community in multiple folds.

Expansive shade giver to everyone

Speaking at the event, the facilitator and founder Pastor Alabi said the charitable initiative is also aimed at providing assistance for the people irrespective of tribe, religion and political affliation.

Alabi said the food bank and aid distribution centre will "engender a better life for the vulnerable and downtrodden" among the people.

According to him, his greatest aspiration and long time dream since childhood have been directed towards providing succour to the economically disadvantaged in the community.

He said:

"My greatest aspiration and long time dream since childhood have been directed towards providing succour to the weakest and economically disadvantaged in my immediate community and the larger society.

These age-long perspectives of mine were just the reflection of my pedigree, having been raised by a mother whose life was lived in service to God, family and humanity as a whole, coupled with my father, Oyinbodudu's antecedent in the contemporary history of development in our domain. I'm, therefore, greatly proud to follow suit, in this path of service to humanity."

Old men and women irrespective of race, religion and political affiliations receiving helps from Pastor Basil.

Beyond food bank for widows and needy

Alabi said the Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation will not only provide food for the poor but will also render assistance to people in terms of free health services for the aged once in three months, financial aids for students, skills acquisitions for the interested individuals.

He further stated that the initiative will champion advocacy against child abuse, gender-based violence and prostitution, adding that it will be a shade giver to everyone.

"We understand the place of pride that nourishing and timely food occupies in the life of all living things. Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation's food bank is open to all irrespective of age, gender, religion or political affiliations.

We plan to do distribution of common staple foods such as rice, beans, Spaghetti, garri and other items at least once every month," he said.

Beneficiaries express joy

In a conversation with Legit.ng, a beneficiary Moshood Olalekan, said the charity initiative will facilitate development to the community and reduce social vice and cult.

"We thank him (Alabi) very much. He will go forward. This is what we need in our society," Opeyemi Agbaje, another beneficiary, said.

Alabi renovates 60-year-old mosque in Ikire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Alabi showed love as he spent his resource renovating a 60-year-old mosque in Ikire.

Sharing the story on Facebook, Bakara Adegboyegba, said that Oluwaseun’s act made many Muslims in the community rejoice.

The chief Imam of Ikire, Yunus Raaji Ajibade Olounose, and other clerics prayed for the kind pastor. The Imam commended the man for what he did even though he is a Christian.

