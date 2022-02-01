Ghanaian Music star, Fameye has contributed his widow's mite to the people of Appiatse following an explosion in the area

The rapper visited the disaster site with his team and presented some donations to the victims with some essentials

A truck allegedly carrying some explosives was involved in an accident and subsequently exploded taking lives and destroying properties

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye has warmed hearts online following a donation he made to some disaster victims.

The Praise hitmaker visited Appiatse in the Western region to donate some relief items to the victims of the bomb disaster that claimed lives and destroyed landed properties.

In photos that emerged on Instagram, Fameye was seen standing at the site of the unfortunate incident.

Photos of Fameye. Source: Instagram/ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

He went to the place together with members of his team and they did not go empty-handed as they donated to help the victims.

Fameye and his team sent items including bags of rice, water, soft drinks and some toiletries.

Appiatse Disaster

Scores of residents of Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in the Western Region were reported dead after a truck exploded.

The dead were victims of a reported explosion that occurred at Appiatse, a suburb of the mining town, on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

According to a report on Metro TV, the accident happened when a tricycle collided with a tanker leading to an explosion.

The truck was reportedly conveying explosives to a mining site when the accident occurred.

