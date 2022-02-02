Editor's note: Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan popularly known as 'Jallo' is a former minister of police affairs and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state.

In this opinion article, Jallo explains why the people of the state should reelect the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. The ex-minister also highlights some of the achievements recorded by Governor Oyetola in the last three years of his administration.

The Osun of today

If anyone has been to Osun State in recent times, that person will no doubt see that something unique and commendable is happening. Especially, if such a person had not visited the state in recent time, he will not only be wowed, he may probably miss the way to his father's compound if he is an indigene.

Before you say this is only true of the state's capital, I will implore you to take an objective tour of the major towns and cities in the state, you will find that Governor Gboyega Oyetola is turning rural into the urban and renewing the urban at a rapid pace.

In his word "Asese n Meye bo" (It's just a beginning of many things to come).

Yes! There have been several governments in the state and without sentiments or prejudices, each successive government regardless of parties in power added value to the state in various ways and with certain dimensions.

One would ask what makes the government of Oyetola unique especially as developmental strides and people-oriented projects are not gifts to the people but rather, leaving up to the duties and responsibilities of good governance.

The answer is simple

In this time of global economic downturns and woes accelerated by the Covid 19 pandemic, Governor Oyetola has kept the State going without subjecting her, the people and future generations to the burden of borrowing.

Whereas it may be argued and rightly so too, that borrowing within reason and effective use of funds is good, what is better is how an administrator is able to deliver and is still delivering without the necessity of borrowing.

I want to submit that Governor Gboyega Oyetola has found a formula to keep Osun going without adding to the burden of previous debts.

Perhaps, such a time may come when the State may need external assistance in terms of loans, I dare to say that if such a time ever comes during the tenure of Governor Oyetola, Osun state indigenes should be prepared for a massive turnaround in terms of developments which will drive the economy to make the state buoyant enough to offset such loans.

In every area of human necessities, Oyetola is sowing seeds. Some have already germinated. Some are germinating. We can see massive road constructions and consistent repairs.

I have emphasised to my people the reconstruction of the Odeomu/Ipetumodu road. Thank you for the up-grade of Odeomu Cooperative College to HND awarding institution and for giving attention to it in the yearly budget. The construction of roads and bridges in Gbongan and Orile-Owu, all in my local government Ayedaade local government.

We can see education getting requisite attention and its reflection on the students' performances. We can see a boost in the State's economy specifically in Agriculture. The civil servants have had no reason to rain 'curses' on their Governor in a long time.

The monthly feeding of indigent people all over the local government is a thing that speaks volumes and is worthy of emulation by other states, what of dynamic feeding of primary school pupils which attracted young children to school, children are always looking forward to resumption on holidays because of a balanced diet.

Why Oyetola must be reelected

Oyetola has shown and is showing that humility is not stupidity. He has shown that being gentle is not an excuse for intellectual ineptitude.

Thank you Mr. Governor for the reconstitution of the Osun state council of Obas. Our governor is supper brilliant, thinking, working and delivering. Governor Gboyega Oyetola is the best that could have happened to Osun state at this time.

In the word of Kabiyesi the Olufi of Gbongan:

"not for Oyetola the situation would have been worse."

Well done Mr. Governor! To this end am very proud to endorse you for a second term in office because I want the good work to continue.

