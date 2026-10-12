NNPC Retail is selling petrol at N1,405 per litre, above prices at BOVAS, MRS, Azman, Hariz and TotalEnergies

NNPC offers a N66-per-litre discount through its mobile app, but access concerns have drawn criticism from labour and analysts

AA Rano is the only major competitor selling above NNPC's regular pump price, at N1,410 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is selling petrol at N1,405 per litre at its retail outlets, a price higher than what several competing filling stations are currently charging.

A price comparison based on data reported by the Nigerian Tribune shows that BOVAS and MRS both charge N1,390 per litre, while Azman sells at N1,398.

Petrol price comparison shows NNPC charging more than BOVAS and MRS, which sell at N1,390 per litre. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Hariz and TotalEnergies each charge N1,400 per litre. Only AA Rano sells above NNPC's regular pump price, at N1,410 per litre.

The full price breakdown is as follows:

NNPC Retail: N1,405 per litre

AA Rano: N1,410 per litre

TotalEnergies: N1,400 per litre

Hariz: N1,400 per litre

Azman: N1,398 per litre

BOVAS: N1,390 per litre

MRS: N1,390 per litre

How the NNPC app discount works

NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, confirmed that the company is selling petrol at N1,405 per litre at its Abuja retail outlets.

He added that customers using the NNPC Fuel App can access a N66-per-litre discount, bringing their effective cost down to N1,339 per litre, lower than the prices charged by all the competing stations listed above.

The discount runs from October 1 to October 31, 2026, with priority given to public transport operators. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has described the scheme as a temporary margin discount rather than a return to fuel subsidy.

However, accessing the lower price requires motorists to use the app before fuelling, a condition that has raised concerns about those without smartphones, reliable internet access or confidence in using mobile applications.

The Federal Government's N66-per-litre petrol discount runs for 30 days Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Criticism over reach and value

The Nigeria Labour Congress criticised the N66 reduction as insufficient given the economic pressure weighing on households and businesses.

Public analyst Jide Ojo questioned how far the scheme could reach, noting that NNPC's retail network is smaller than the combined footprint of other filling station operators.

He called for a broader approach that would make discounted fuel accessible to Nigerians regardless of which outlet they use or whether they own a smartphone.

For motorists who successfully use the NNPC Fuel App, the N1,339-per-litre price undercuts all other stations in the comparison.

For those who cannot access the app, NNPC's regular pump price remains N15 above BOVAS and MRS, N7 above Azman, and N5 above Hariz and TotalEnergies.

NNPC offers N5,000 worth of free fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) had opened its Bill Clinton Drive Mega Station on Airport Road in Abuja.

As part of the opening celebrations, the company offered customers N5,000 worth of free petrol, subject to fuel availability.

The promotion was aimed at attracting motorists to the newly opened station and expanding NNPC Retail's presence in the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng