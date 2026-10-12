China's National Immigration Administration published a guide detailing who qualifies to apply for a foreigner residence permit

The guide outlines specific categories of foreigners eligible to apply, including professionals, investors, and those seeking permits for humanitarian reasons

Certain applicants, including high-level talent and those with disabilities, are allowed to have someone else file the application on their behalf

China has officially outlined the conditions that foreigners must meet in order to obtain a residence permit in the country, according to a guide published by the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

The guide, which covers the issuance, extension, change, and re-issuance of residence permits, applies to all foreigners who enter China and wish to stay for purposes other than diplomatic or official business.

China lists conditions foreigners must meet to get residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for China residence permit?

According to the NIA, foreigners seeking to reside in China must submit their applications to exit and entry departments of public security organs. Applications are accepted at city level and above, though county-level authorities may also process them with approval from provincial public security organs.

The guide identifies two groups eligible for a residence permit. The first covers professionals and investors who meet state requirements. The second covers foreigners who need to convert an existing stay permit to a residence permit on humanitarian grounds, subject to approval from the relevant public security department at prefecture level or above.

When someone else can apply on your behalf

In most cases, applicants are expected to appear in person to complete the required formalities. However, the guide makes exceptions for specific groups who may be represented by an inviting entity, a family member, a relative, or a registered professional service agency.

Those eligible for third-party representation include foreigners classified as high-level talent or urgently needed professionals, applicants younger than 16 or older than 60, and individuals who are disabled due to illness or any other reason.

The accepting authority for all residence permit applications remains the exit and entry departments of China's public security organs, operating under the oversight of the NIA.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng