A 64-year-old vegetable trader has lamented the high cost of essential commodities in the country, saying the percentage of increase is painful

The woman said the amount of vegetables that she used to buy N1,000 now goes for a whopping N10,000

She also lamented that her daughter whom she trained in the university does not have a job and she has joined her in selling vegetables

A woman who said she sold vegetables to train her children in school has lamented the fact that her daughter who has graduated does not have a job.

The woman identified as Iya Femi said the lady has joined her in the market to sell vegetables, a situation she does not like. According to her, she does not want her daughter to be like her.

Iya Femi says she has been selling vegetables for close to 30-years. Photo credit: LegitTV.

Source: Original

Things are expensive

The 64-year-old woman equally lamented the high cost of essential commodities, saying the percentage of increase is so high. She said the amount of vegetables that were sold for N50 before is now N200, and the amount sold for N1,000 before now goes for N10,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In an interview with LegitTV, the woman said:

"See vegetable that we are buying it N1,000, now is N10,000. See the difference in percentage. So my dear, what we are seeing in this country. What we were selling N50, now is N200."

How I trained my children

When LegitTV sought to know how she was able to train her children in school, Iya Femi answered in the affirmative:

"Na this same business (vegetable). Since almost 30 years, I'm doing this business."

On how she feels about her daughter, she said:

"I always cry day and night. I know what I went through in the school. I cannot sell ugu so that my daughter sef will come and sell ugu (vegetable). We are just telling people that we need work."

Watch the full video below:

Plantain seller says she will travel abroad if she has the opportunity

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who sells plantain lamented its high cost in the country.

According to the woman, a bunch of the fruit that was sold for N12,000 now goes for N24,000.

She said due to the high cost of essential commodities, she will travel abroad if she has the opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng