Media personality Toke Makinwa recently talked about her acting career and how she has evolved over the years

The film star, who is one of the stars in a yet-to-be released movie, said she loves that the project promotes sisterhood

Toke noted that there are no limitations to what women can achieve as they possess great things

Media woman Toke Makinwa says she will always stand up for women. The media personality said this in an interview with GQ.

According to Toke, society often plays the gender card when they see a woman that is determined and knows the kind of life that she wants to live.

The media personality stated that she encourages and push for women to be all that they can be.

Toke Makinwa says she's all about women. Photo: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

According to her, women are told that they can live this life, but when they do that, they get questioned. She noted that they are being questioned on who gave them the right to speak and who gave them the right to dream.

Toke, who is involved in a film project, said she hopes that the movie will encourage women who are afraid to dream to take a stand, believe and push boundaries.

When they took your own you wrote a book

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, was among the few Nigerians who congratulated and gushed over Mercy Aigbe and her new husband, Adekaz.

The actress kept dropping beautiful photos despite the huge backlash she was facing and Toke gushed over one, stating how much she loved it.

Toke's seemingly harmless comment earned her a fair amount of drags as people labelled her a homewrecker as well. Some people even reminded the OAP of how broken she was when her ex-husband, Maje Ayida, left her for another woman.

Work on yourself

A young lady recently asked the entrepreneur why she has been unable to keep a man despite the fact that she is beautiful and wealthy.

Not stopping there, she also advised Toke to work on her attitude as that might be the reason for the absence of a man in her life.

In a reply to the comment, the TV girl simply asked where she can buy a warehouse to keep the man in question.

Source: Legit.ng