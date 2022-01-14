A Nigerian plantain seller is angry over the high cost of commodities in the country and she has openly expressed her anger

The lady who says she is a mother of five says things are expensive in Nigeria and that she is finding it difficult to cater for her kids

She, therefore, said if she has the opportunity to travel abroad for greener pasture, she will move and never look back

A mother 5 has said she and her husband are not finding it funny in the present economic condition in the country. The woman who sells plantain says the increasing cost of commodities in the country has made it difficult for her family to live in comfort.

In an interview with LegitTV, she said she has decided not to give birth anymore due to the high cost of living in Nigeria.

When she was asked if the prices of plantain has gone down, she answered in the negative. She said the prices have even gone up further from what it was. Her words:

"It's reducing. Everything is so expensive. Even the plantain is very very expensive. The bunch we are buy 12000 before, now is 24,000 Naira. Everything is expensive. Make demm help us."

I will move abroad if I have the opportunity

The woman says if she has the opportunity, she would travel abroad and never come back. Her words:

"I go go o! I dey tell you."

I will rather make 5 million in Nigeria than travel abroad

In another story, Legit.ng has previously reported that a Nigerian lady said she would rather make 5 million Naira in Nigeria than travel abroad.

According to the lady, she has travelled abroad before and was almost forced into prostitution in Mali. Aishat revealed that when she got to Mali the people who facilitated her trip told her she would become a prostitute, an idea she said she rejected.

Aishat said the job she left behind in Lagos to travel abroad was far better than turning herself into a prostitute. She said she has banished the idea of travelling out of Nigeria after what she went through the last time she tried.

