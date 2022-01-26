A determined little boy in Benue state has been sighted in the night reading in the open under a security light

The image of the boy was captured and shared online, raising concerns for his personal health due to the usual harmattan cold in the state

But he has also been praised for his determination to read, even if it means coming out from the house to sit under the security light

A primary school boy was recently seen in the cold night reading his books somewhere away from his parent's house. The boy had to step away from the house because there was no power there for him to use.

But determined not to get to bed without reading, he went to stay under a security light, near a guest house to read. The camera of Smith Akom Takema captured the little boy and he shared the story on Facebook.

There was no power in His house, so the boy went outside to read. Photo credit: Smith Akom Takem & Russell Monk.

Source: Facebook

Smith wrote on Facebook:

"As I was driving into my guest inn this night I saw this little boy reading in cold outside where the security light is placed. Africa is in trouble. I felt so sad."

The boy is in primary 5

In a comment sent to Legit.ng, Smith said the boy is a primary school pupil and that their house wasn't too far away from his guest inn. His words:

"His name is Saluun. His house is 50 meters away from my guest inn. He is primary 5. They don't have light in their house."

See the post below:

Social media users react

The post has attracted various reactions from members of the public, many of whom expressed anger at the electricity situation in the country.

Ogadinma Nelly wrote:

"No light in their house be that? Nigeria needs help indeed."

Abba Benjamin Anesty said:

"Reading was not my strong thing o. I only read during exams. So I applaud the courage people summon to read. The boy is on track."

Ifum Solomon Toryila lamented:

"Kai! I went through this too. Pray d little Boy's dream don't die off..."

Source: Legit.ng